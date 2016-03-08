Ronaldo effect: Juve overtake Liverpool and Psg on social media
22 September at 12:00
Juventus have been growing in all fields like never before since the signing of Juventus. The Old Lady had their stocks go up when the rumours of them signing the Real Madrid star started and it’s been having a steady growth ever since.
Now, just 70 days since the Portuguese joined, the Italian side have seen their social media accounts increase by 19%. The club’s official pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube have shot up from 49.7 million to 59.5 million – an increase by almost 10 million! The fans of the legendary player, who himself has over 100 million followers, have been following the club’s official handles on all platforms to get the latest about their favourite player.
The rapid increase in followers has seen the Old Lady overtake Liverpool on Social Media Count. Juve have also overtaken Neymar and Mbappe in terms of total followers on all social media platforms.
