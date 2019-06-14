Ronaldo effect: Pinsoglio undergoes hair transplant in CR7’s clinic

Carlo Pinsoglio, Juventus’ third choice goalkeeper has been holidaying in Madrid. But in the middle of his vacation he has taken some extra ‘me-time’ by paying a trip to the headquarters of Insparya, Clinical Medical Group specializing in hair transplants and belonging to Cristiano Ronaldo.The visit cannot be said to be purely catching up with his teammate however, as he did in fact undergo treatment at CR7’s clinic, as seen in his photo that he posted on Instagram, "It was a splendid job in a TOP @insparya_es clinic! With equally formidable and qualified people. Thanks for everything, see you soon!"