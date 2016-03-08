Ronaldo era at Juventus set to officially begin, the details
29 July at 15:30Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus adventure is ready to officially take off. After the surprise arrival in Turin two weeks ago for medical visits and the official presentation, the Portuguese champion will land again in the Piedmontese capital, this time to stay there ahead of the 2018-19 season. CR7 is expected today in the Caselle airport, where he will arrive by way of his private plane.
It begins - After traveling to China for advertising purposes, Cristiano Ronaldo spent a few days in the company of his girlfriend Georgina in Ibiza for a little relaxation after the last season, which ended with the World Cup in Russia. Tomorrow the Portuguese will take part in his first Juventus training in the Continassa Training Center, awaiting the return of his new teammates from the United States, where Allegri's squad is currently competing in the International Champions Cup.
Ronaldo’s first match with Juve will be an away trip to Chievo Verona.
