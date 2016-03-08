'Ronaldo escapes', 'Ibra in, Balo out' - Today's front pages of Italian newspapers

"Ibra in, Balo out", reads the front page of Gazzetta Dello Sport this morning, referring to the Swede's rumours return to AC Milan and the Italian falling further down the pecking order at Brescia. The newspaper also highlighted the clash between Atalanta and Juventus, praising Gasperini and Sarri.



Corriere Dello Sport dedicated their front page to an interview with Ribery, writing "I'm true". They also highlighted the Ronaldo case, writing "Ronaldo is looking for a way to escape", referring to the rumoured exit at the end of the season.



Finally, Tuttosport (of course) gave most of their front page to Juve news, writing "The Russian Juventus", as the Bianconeri have reportedly secured the signing of Miranchuk. They also gave some space to the game between Torino and Inter.



