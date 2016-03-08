Cristiano Ronaldo is still without his first official goal with Juventus having failed to find the net in the first two games of the season.The Portuguese star played against Chievo and Lazio but couldn’t manage to find the net of the net of the goal in any of the opening two Serie A games.Ronaldo made his Juventus’ home debut against Lazio yesterday and failed to score at the Allianz Stadium for the first time in his career.Before yesterday CR7 had played three games at the Stadium managing four goals.Ronaldo scored his first goal at Juventus’ home ground in the group stages of the 2013/14 campaign. He also netted one goal in the semi-finals of 2015 and netted twice last season.His stunning bicycle kick goal scored last season remains his last goal at the Allianz Stadium.