The Pulcini faced Lucento yesterday, eventually winning by seven goals to one. And Ronaldo Jr? Well, he scored four of those goals, receiving big applause from the small crowd, as reported by Tuttosport.



Cristiano Ronaldo has been struggling so far in his first three matches with Juventus, both in terms of playing well and scoring. However, his oldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, instantly was a success when playing his first game for Juventus Pulcini team (under).