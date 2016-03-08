New Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo is being dubbed as the favorite for the UEFA Player of the Season and the UEFA Striker of the Season award.The Portuguese superstar has already won the accolade for the Goal of the Season for his terrific overhead kick against his new side as the goal helped Real Madrid make their way into the semi-final of the competition by ousting Juventus in the quarters.Ronaldo is being dubbed the favorite for the Player of the Season and the Striker of the Season award as well, with Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah in the race for the award for the Player of the Season accolade.Ronaldo didn't just win the UEFA Champions League last season, he found the back of the net as many as 15 times in 13 outings last season in the tournament, racking up a tally of three assists as well.It was a Gareth Bale brace though, that had helped the Los Blancos win the final against Liverpool.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)