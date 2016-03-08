Juve, Ronaldo on Instagram: "Feeling good"

SHOW GALLERY

Cristiano Ronaldo is training hard as he is still looking for his first official Juventus goal. Even he hasn't scored yet the Portuguese legend has been very good for the bianconeri. Ronaldo wasn't called up by the Portuguese national team for their recent games as he had time to rest with his family. He is now back training with his Juve teammates as CR7 seems to be enjoying life in Turin. You can click on our gallery section to view Ronaldo's IG pic (about "feeling good") as well as other good CR7-Juve pics right here on Calciomercato.com.