Ronaldo fit for Ajax-Juventus, Chiellini at risk?

09 April at 09:30
Cristiano Ronaldo has received the green light. Two weeks after suffering an injury at international duty, the Juventus striker has recovered in time for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Ajax.

According to Tuttosport, it is only a formality. CR7 has reassured the doctors and convinced Allegri and he will be on the field tomorrow night against Ajax.

Meanwhile, the presence of Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini is in doubt, struggling with a calf problem. As a result, Daniele Rugani is warming up, ready to replace Chiellini if necessary. Emre Can, on the other hand, is almost certain to miss the match after sustaining an ankle injury against Milan on Saturday.

