'Ronaldo furious after red card, here's what he told me'
20 September at 14:20Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League debut with Juventus is going to be remembered for a long time. However, it is sadly not going to be for the right reasons.
The Juve star was sent off for little-to-nothing incident with Valencia defender, Murillo. The sending off has sparked outrage, and UEFA have a tough call to take right now.
Edu Aguirre, a Spanish journalist, who is very close to Ronaldo has revealed that the forward is furious with the decision. The former Real Madrid star feels like he is powerless and is very angry according to the journalist.
"I had never heard Cristiano like that, he was very, very angry, he told me he feels a sense of impotence, it is the greatest injustice of his career. Cristiano was really furious," said Aguirre.
The red card will mostly see Ronaldo out of the next three games, thereby missing a dream return to Old Trafford.
