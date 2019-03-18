Ronaldo goes back to Madrid to launch hair clinic

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Madrid today to launch a hair clinic in the city.Ronaldo spent nine years of his career in Madrid before he arrived at Juventus this past summer for a fee of 100 million euros. Since his arrival, Ronaldo has already done a lot.Ronaldo posted on Instagram about his trip to Madrid. And he said: "It is officially the beginning of a new project, @insparya_is a unique project and we trust that it will be very successful!"