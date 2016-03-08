Ronaldo has agreement with Juventus: the latest on the deal



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can confirm the agreement between Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo with the Old Lady who has offered the Portuguese star a € 30 million-a-year deal for the next four seasons.



Ronaldo has a € 1 billion release clause but his agent Mendes believes Florentino can accept to sell Ronaldo to Juve for just € 100 million.



According to Sky Sport Florentino and Mendes agreed a € 100 million fee for Ronaldo’s exit in January. The fee is reportedly valid for Serie A clubs and not for clubs like Man United, Psg and Barcelona.



​Juventus chiefs are now waiting to know Florentino’s final decision on the Portuguese striker.