Rumours have been circulating for some time that this could be Massimiliano Allegri's last season at Juventus, however, now it seems that the former AC Milan coach is convinced to continue in his Bianconeri adventure. The reason? According to Tuttosport , the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has given Allegri new impetus and he has now swept away the idea of leaving Juventus at the end of the season.