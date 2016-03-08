Ronaldo has scored more goals than Juventus in Champions League

The news is reported by Corriere dello Sport. Since 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 120 goal in 13 Champions League seasons. Nobody has been able to do better than him. Not even Juventus. The whole Juventus team.



THE DATA - According to what the Italian newspaper reported, no Juventus striker had a similar performance in the most important European competition, nor - in the same span of time –all the players combined would get the same numbers. Counting all the Juventus strikers in these years, indeed, the total score is 106 goals. Fourteen less than a single - and monstrous - player.

The all-time topscorer of Juventus in Champions League is (who could have said something different?) Alessandro Del Piero with 42 goals, followed by David Trezeguet with 25 and Filippo Inzaghi with 17. In the recent years, Gonzalo Higuain has scored 10 goals in 2 seasons, the same amount of Paulo Dybala: but the former Palermo striker could still beef up the loot.

Emanuele Giulianelli