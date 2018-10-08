Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juve this past summer as the Portuguese legend has been doing well of late for the bianconeri. Even so, all of the talk surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo has been about his rape allegations. After Ronaldo's mother, here is how his sister (Katia Aveiro) reacted to the matter as you can see her message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. Ronaldo's family are fully behind him as the Portuguese star looks on. More to come....