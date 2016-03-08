Ronaldo: ‘I know I am innocent’, but new allegations emerge
09 October at 10:00Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to questions regarding Kathryn Mayorga’s rape accusations. According to Tuttosport, the Portuguese striker spoke to a few fans during his holidays claiming: “I know I am innocent, so I am calm.”
Meantime the lawyers of the former Real Madrid and Man United star are working night and day to prove his innocence in the alleged rape case. Mrs. Mayorga claims Ronaldo attacked her in a hotel room in Las Vegas in summer 2009 when the striker was about to swap Man United with Real Madrid.
The Las Vegas Police have re-opened the case.
Meantime in the UK, The Sun claims Ronaldo has received further accusations from other women. One of them could be the so-called ‘Ruby Rubacuori’ who was also involved in a sex scandal with former AC Milan and Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
The English tabloid, however, has not confirmed that the girl is among the accusers of Ronaldo.
