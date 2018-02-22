Inter legend Ronaldo is unsure as to whether Neymar is truly happy in Paris.

The former Barcelona and PSV striker had already spoken about his young compatriot earlier this month, claiming that a move to Real Madrid was “impossible”.

The Merengues have reportedly been lining up just such a swoop for some time now, if numerous outlets in Spain are to be believed, with a huge €260 million being bandied about as the bid.

"Neymar has given France plenty, but also Ligue 1," Ronaldo told BeIN Sports France. "Everybody speaks about PSG and

"Was joining PSG a good decision? Neymar has been here for a year and he was unlucky with his injury. I do not know if he is happy here in Paris or not, but life goes on. We need to wait and see what happens."

The 26-year-old has scored 28 goals since joining the Parisians, and was with them at the weekend as they celebrated their seventh Ligue 1 win trophy at the Parc des Princes.

He has been reportedly unhappy, however, with talk that he wants to return to Spain, and to a more competitive league, as well as with the Ballon d’Or with a club that will offer him the right amount of media exposure.

Le Championnat all over the world. He is a very good player, and everybody talks about him.