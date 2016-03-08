Ronaldo: 'I'm still having fun. In the end everyone will say I'm good'

New excerpts have emerges from Cristiano Ronaldo's big interview granted to DAZN regarding his current physical shape and form.



"If I still enjoy myself? Yes, always. I still enjoy myself, absolutely. I enjoy myself because I love doing this, playing hard, keeping up the level and feeling good. It is fun to do well," he said.



"I am a different person on the pitch, the important thing is to be like this People have fun and it is normal for me. I know who I am, I know what I do. I know that in the end they will say "good"," Ronaldo added.