Ronaldo: 'I'm still having fun. In the end everyone will say I'm good'
22 December at 19:45New excerpts have emerges from Cristiano Ronaldo's big interview granted to DAZN regarding his current physical shape and form.
"If I still enjoy myself? Yes, always. I still enjoy myself, absolutely. I enjoy myself because I love doing this, playing hard, keeping up the level and feeling good. It is fun to do well," he said.
"I am a different person on the pitch, the important thing is to be like this People have fun and it is normal for me. I know who I am, I know what I do. I know that in the end they will say "good"," Ronaldo added.
