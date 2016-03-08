Ronaldo: 'I miss matches against Messi, Champions League is not easy'

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he misses playing with Lionel Messi and feels that the Champions League is not easy.

In an interview that Ronaldo gave to Sky Sports, he said: "Messi? I was curious because we shared this stage for 15 years. I don't know if it ever happened, it's not as easy as you know we have a good relationship, we haven't had dinner together yet but hopefully in the future."

"I miss the matches in Spain against him and the battles of the last 15 years. It was good to be part of football history, I improved thanks to him and he thanks me. I think I'm fit for my age, I'm not a bad old guy. I hope to be here in 2,3 and 4 years. People who don't love me will still see me here. " 

On the Champions League campaign, he said: "It was a good draw, as difficult as ever. I am confident for my team, I can't wait to play it. The start of the season is always tough. We have a new system, new coach and players. We are in a good position, we won the first game. Champions is not easy,there are so many great teams like Liverpool, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atletico, Manchester City. I can't wait to play, we'll do well this season."

