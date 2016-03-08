Ronaldo: 'I would be a motivator, not a tactician'
28 December at 20:30Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Dazn in the past few days, reported by Calciomercato. The Juventus superstar had this to say regarding a future off the pitch and on the bench:
"In the future I don't think I'll be a coach, but if I do, I'd be more of a motivator than a tactician".
Words that spring forth the debate as to who is doing better/who understood this Juventus better, Allegri or Sarri?
It must be remembered how CR7 played under Allegri's Juve, even if in some situations he wrinkles his nose in seeing his team too renouncing.
Only in flashes has he really appeared to have fun with Sarri. Meanwhile he said, if he were a coach he would be a motivator and not a tactician. The workouts would then be dedicated to keeping the flame of fun alive, targeted exercises and many games. In short, more cheerful than Sarri and his resume.
But today Ronaldo is a footballer, not just any, the strongest of all. And even for him it only matters to win, because only in this way does he have fun. Under the banner of "enough that it works".
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments