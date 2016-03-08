Ronaldo: 'If Juve don't win the Champions League this year...'

​Interviewed by Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his decision to leave Real Madrid and the upcoming season with Juventus.
 
"After winning everything in Madrid I needed a change. I too was sad when I had to leave Real. but I needed new motivations. Juventus shouldn't be obsessed with Champions because it will come. Juve will win the Champions League, if they don't win it this year, they will do it the following years," he stated.
 

