Ronaldo, Immobile, Belotti, Higuain: former Chelsea stiker rates Serie A stars

Former Chelsea and Lazio striker Pierluigi Casiraghi has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport sharing his thoughts on the best Serie A stars.



RONALDO – He has arrived to help Juventus but I doubt he will score 40 goals like he used to do at Real Madrid. Serie A defenders are not the same of Spain. I think Mandzukic is his best striking partner because he is similar to Benzema. They have similar qualities and Mandzukic can open spaces for the Portuguese.”



IMMOBILE – “He is the most decisive striker of Italian football. Lazio can end up among the top four clubs thanks to him and Milinkovic-Savic.”



​HIGUAIN – “He is one of the best strikers in Serie A. He is a guarantee and he will keep scoring bags of goals this season.”



​MILIK AND BELOTTI – “They were a bit unlucky with injuries but if they are fit they can show their great skills, they have nothing less than other top strikers in Serie A.”



​LAUTARO – “I really like him but I believe he needs more time to become confident with Italian football. Inter and Napoli are Juventus’ main opponents this season.”

