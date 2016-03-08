Ronaldo in strong doubt for Ajax-Juventus despite the player's optimism
02 April at 09:30"Ajax, I'm here", today's edition of Tuttosport opens with this quotation of Cristiano Ronaldo on the front page, making Juventus fans hope in view of the fundamental challenge in Amsterdam in the Champions League on April 10th.
The reality, however, is that the Portuguese phenomenon remains in strong doubt for the first leg of the quarter-finals. Despite having practically recovered from the muscle injury suffered a week ago on international duty, Juve have no intention of forcing time.
The club and Massimiliano Allegri, in fact, have no intention of taking risks and want a 100% Ronaldo at all costs for the return leg at the Allianz Stadium, scheduled for April 16th.
The attacker trains without stopping, between physiotherapy sessions and pool training. The intention is to be there, as reported by the Turin-based paper but at the moment the possibility of a recovery for the Dutch trip does not exceed 50%.
Go to comments