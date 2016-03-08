Ronaldo in strong doubt for Ajax-Juventus despite the player's optimism

cristiano ronaldo, juve, esulta, pugno, spalle, 2018/19
02 April at 09:30
"Ajax, I'm here", today's edition of Tuttosport opens with this quotation of Cristiano Ronaldo on the front page, making Juventus fans hope in view of the fundamental challenge in Amsterdam in the Champions League on April 10th.

The reality, however, is that the Portuguese phenomenon remains in strong doubt for the first leg of the quarter-finals. Despite having practically recovered from the muscle injury suffered a week ago on international duty, Juve have no intention of forcing time.

The club and Massimiliano Allegri, in fact, have no intention of taking risks and want a 100% Ronaldo at all costs for the return leg at the Allianz Stadium, scheduled for April 16th.

The attacker trains without stopping, between physiotherapy sessions and pool training. The intention is to be there, as reported by the Turin-based paper but at the moment the possibility of a recovery for the Dutch trip does not exceed 50%.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.