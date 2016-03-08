Ronaldo in the hunt for another record: two Juventus legends targeted
18 January at 18:00Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fantastic form for Juventus in the last couple of weeks, having scored in six consecutive Serie A games. With 9 goals looted in the matches in question, it is natural that the news of his return to training yesterday at Continassa completely changed the prospects of tomorrow's matchup against Parma.
It will be an important game not only for the Bianconeri, who continue their fight with Inter Milan for the league title but also for CR7 himself, as he wants to lengthen his streak of consecutive matches on the scoresheet and reach even more record numbers at the Allianz Stadium.
The Portuguese phenomenon's personal record at Madrid is 11 but in Italy, he can still write history. As highlighted by Tuttosport (via ilbianconero.com), Ronaldo is targeting two Juventus legends: Michel Platini (83-84) and Roberto Bettega (79-80) who, with the Bianconeri, managed to score in seven consecutive matches in Serie A.
Go to comments