Ronaldo injury: Juventus release new OFFICIAL statement

28 March at 15:15
Juventus have released a new statement about the physical conditions of Cristiano Ronaldo and the other players who are currently out of action:

The Bianconeri prepared for their return to the Allianz Stadium: Saturday, kick-off at 18:00, against Empoli. The team, which was boosted by the return of the National Team players, trained this morning at the JTC in a session that involved a lot of ball work. 

Possession, space management,speed of passage, intensity: these were some of the ingredients on today's training menu. Barzagli, Cuadrado, Douglas Costa and Khediraunderwent a personalised training session, while Mattia de Sciglio trained with the group. Cristiano Ronaldo was seen to by a physiotherapist.
 

