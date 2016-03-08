Ronaldo injury: the latest updates
28 March at 18:50Cristiano Ronaldo spent three hours and a half at La Continassa today. CR7 arrived at 10.30 am and left shortly after lunchtime. The Portuguese star didn't undergo any medical test but was only visited by the medical staff of the club. As Juve announced in an official statement earlier today (READ HERE), Ronaldo was seen by a physiotherapist and has begun personalized training.
Juve hope to have him fit for the opening quarter-final tie against Ajax in Champions League in less than two weeks. Ronaldo is expected to miss the next three Serie A games against Empoli, Cagliari and AC Milan.
Empoli visit the Old Lady on Saturday and both Moise Kean and Paulo Dybala could start from the first minute to replace the Portuguese ace who picked up a muscle injury during the national team break earlier this week. Ronaldo is hopeful that he will return to action in time to face Ajax at the Cruijff Arena on the 10th of February.
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni, correspondent in Turin
