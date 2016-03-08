Ronaldo 'joins' Juventus on FIFA following update

Since joining Juventus, Cristinao Ronaldo's effect has changed social media, shirt sales and now it has reached the FIFA 2019 cover.



Ronaldo will play his first game in Serie A on Saturday the 18th of August against Chievo Verona at the Marc'Antonio Bentegodi stadium, yet in the virtual world people will have to wait till the end of September to start playing with CR7.



The new version of FIFA produced by EA Sports has modified its artwork earlier today, dressing Ronaldo in a Juventus jersey instead of his previous one with Real Madrid.



The game will be released on the 28th of September in three editions, the Standard, the Champions and the Ultimate: the difference is in the additional content in each and in the possibility of using the videogame a few days before.

The Portuguese forward will be on the cover of FIFA 2019 and he will be in red and white strips.