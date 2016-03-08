Ronaldo: 'Juve? It's great to be here. This is my new idea...'

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Complex (on Youtube) as he had this to say about numerous Juve topics:



" Portugal? Well growing up in Portugal, there were difficult moments but I am grateful for the lifestyle i can live. I think that everything happens for a reason and I don't regret anything. CR7 junior? He likes to copy me! He is like me, we both love sneakers. Model? It is nice to be a role model for many youngsters growing up. This is a motivation for me. Juve? I am happy to be here. Juve shoes? Yes I am thinking about it. I already spoke to Nike as I would like to produce bianconeri shoes in the near future...".



Juve are set to begin their Serie A season this Saturday as they will be playing against Chievo Verona. This will be the opening fixture of the 2018-19 Serie A as Lazio will be playing against Napoli later on that day. For more news, visit Calciomercato.com.