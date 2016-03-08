Ronaldo keeps fit in isolation: villa with swimming pools, gym and football field
20 March at 13:00He had returned to Madeira to visit his mother after her stroker, only to stay there: Cristiano Ronaldo probably did not expect to have to extend his Portuguese stay but the Coronavirus pandemic did the rest.
After the positive test of Daniele Rugani, followed by that of Blaise Matuidi, the Portuguese superstar was forced to respect the isolation regime imposed by Juventus but generally speaking, it is not all that bad for CR7, as reported by La Stampa (via goal.com).
His white and grey villa overlooks the ocean and is equipped with every comfort: there are two swimming pools (one on the roof), a gym and even a football field. In short, everything you need to keep fit even during the quarantine period.
An aspect that Ronaldo has always been very fond of, being a 'fanatic' of physical fitness which at 35 years remains the 'secret' of his success, sought and conquered with the perseverance of those who still have much to prove despite the many triumphs obtained both individually and collectively.
