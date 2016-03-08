Ronaldo king of social media in China, Barcelona most popular club: the data
17 January at 19:20Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most popular football in China for the second year in a row. This was revealed by the Red Card study (via gazzetta.it) created by the Mailman Group, a company specialized in research in the Far East.
CR7 precedes Neymar and Messi and his presence on various Chinese social media like Weibo, which has been problematic for many players in recent years given the difficulties in adapting to the new habits of the Chinese public, or emerging platforms such as Douyin (Tik Tok) has increased throughout the year.
At the club level, according to Mailman Group, the most popular team online is Barcelona, considering a series of parameters, not simply the followers on the different platforms but also the interactions, mentions and much more.
Real Madrid came second, then Chelsea and Manchester City. Fifth, together with Manchester United, is Juventus, which has thus exploited the Cristiano Ronaldo effect, as noted in the last summer tour, and aims to strengthen the presence in the region after opening an office in Hong Kong.
Inter Milan has also grown, from thirteenth to eleventh place, thanks to the bridge built by Suning, while AC Milan lost their fifteenth position. At the league level, the most popular one in China remains the Premier League, followed by the La Liga and the Bundesliga.
