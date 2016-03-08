Ronaldo lands in Turin ahead of first training session with Sarri

12 July at 19:15

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Turin ready for this first training session under Sarri.
 
The Portugal captain landed at around 6 pm at Caselle airport and left in a Rolls Royce that was waiting for him at the airport.
 
Ronaldo’s holiday has ended and tomorrow he will participate in his first training under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.
 
Sarri joined Juve this summer after only 1 year in England, guiding Chelsea to the Europa League title.
 
Sarri had previously managed Napoli and Empoli in Serie A.
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.