Ronaldo lands in Turin ahead of first training session with Sarri



Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Turin ready for this first training session under Sarri.



The Portugal captain landed at around 6 pm at Caselle airport and left in a Rolls Royce that was waiting for him at the airport.



Ronaldo’s holiday has ended and tomorrow he will participate in his first training under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.



Sarri joined Juve this summer after only 1 year in England, guiding Chelsea to the Europa League title.



Sarri had previously managed Napoli and Empoli in Serie A.





