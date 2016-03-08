Ronaldo like Trezeguet: he has entered the history of Juve; the numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in incredible form for Juventus in the past couple of matches, having scored in 8 consecutive matches in Serie A against Sassuolo, Lazio, Udinese, Sampdoria, Cagliari (hattrick), Roma, Parma and Napoli.



And today, the Portuguese phenomenon was once again on the scoresheet against Fiorentina. In the 39th minute of the match, the attacker did not miss the opportunity to write his name in the Juventus history.



His 18th goal of the Serie A season was also his 9th consecutive one in the league (15 goals in the last 12), exactly like David Trezeguet did in 2005. Now, CR7 is aiming for the record of the league set by Batistuta in 94/95 and Quagliarella last season: 11 consecutive goals, this is the next number that Ronaldo has in his head after scoring the penalty kick against Dragowski.



And perhaps, if Ronaldo continues with these incredible numbers, it is not too far-fetched to think that he can still challenge Ciro Immobile in the race for the top scorer of Serie A, with the Lazio attacker currently on the tally of 23 goals.