Ronaldo: 'Messi has made me a better player, I did the same for him'

22 August at 17:55
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has said Lionel Messi has made him a better player and he has done the same for him.

In an interview that the Portuguese star gave to TVI, he talked about a lot of things and Messi was one of the topics.

He said: "I have no doubt that he made me a better player and I did the same for him. The rivalries are healthy in football or in any "Another sport. I admire the career he has achieved.

"Leo did and he has already said publicly that he regrets that I left the Spanish Liga. This was because he liked a rivalry. It is normal, good rivalry exists in football. I have an excellent professional relationship with him ". 

A possible dinner with Lionel Messi, he said:  "No, but why not in the future? I would have no problem, he is Argentine and also my wife." 

On Joao Felix, he said: "I believe in him a lot. He is an excellent player with great potential, even if he still has a lot to improve. He like Bernardo, although he is more mature. I have no doubt that they will succeed."

On the national team, Ronaldo said: "I do not close the doors. As long as I have strength and motivation I will always go with Portugal. I will let them go only when they do not want me (laughs). The World Cup in Qatar in 2022? I honestly do not exclude it. I think it can happen."
 

