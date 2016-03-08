Cristiano Ronaldo admits he is open to coaching career
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese Juventus striker gave an interview with the Spanish magazine, Icon, of the El Pais newspaper.
"I am always myself, even when I change teams I work hard and humbly to improve myself. I set myself to perfection in Juventus, everyone saw that I was not bluffing. I am used to being under pressure for at least ten years , first at Manchester United when I won my first Ballon d'Or and then at Real Madrid when I arrived as the highest paid player in the history of the transfer market: my future as a coach? I don't rule it out ".
