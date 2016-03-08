Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese Juventus striker gave an interview with the Spanish magazine, Icon, of the El Pais newspaper.

"I am always myself, even when I change teams I work hard and humbly to improve myself. I set myself to perfection in Juventus, everyone saw that I was not bluffing. I am used to being under pressure for at least ten years , first at Manchester United when I won my first Ballon d'Or and then at Real Madrid when I arrived as the highest paid player in the history of the transfer market: my future as a coach? I don't rule it out ".