Cristiano Ronaldo admits he is open to coaching career

Cristiano Ronaldo 5 Atletico
02 May at 19:30

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese Juventus striker gave an interview with the Spanish magazine, Icon, of the El Pais newspaper.

"I am always myself, even when I change teams I work hard and humbly to improve myself. I set myself to perfection in Juventus, everyone saw that I was not bluffing. I am used to being under pressure for at least ten years , first at Manchester United when I won my first Ballon d'Or and then at Real Madrid when I arrived as the highest paid player in the history of the transfer market: my future as a coach? I don't rule it out ".

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.