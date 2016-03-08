Ronaldo: 'my son better than me

Like father Like Son. Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, son of Juventus striker and the new player this season in the Juventus youth sector, promises his father that he will become better than him.



CR7 himself is not very convinced that this will happen according to the words reported by Mundo Deportivo : " He always says that it will become better than me, but I think it will be very difficult for him to achieve that, I hope Cris can become like his dad. "



The young lad scored four goals in his debut for the U9 team before CR7 found the net for the Old Lady.



Just last weekend, Ronaldo unleashed his majestic quality by bagging a brace against Sassuolo in Serie A.



Tomorrow he will make his UEFA Champions League debut for Juventus and it will be against one of his favorite teams Valencia whom he faced multiple times in La Liga.

