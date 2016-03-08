Ronaldo named Serie A best player for 2018-19 season
03 December at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the best player of the domestic competition for the 2018-19 season in an auspicious ceremony on Monday.
The 34-year-old joined the Turin-based club in the summer of 2018 from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €100 million.
The Portuguese international hit the ground running immediately as he scored the 21 goals and provided eight assists in just 31 league appearances and helped the Old Lady in achieving another league title.
Ronaldo was present in the ceremony which took place in Milan as he snubbed the Ballon d’Or ceremony which was taking place at the same time Paris where FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi was named the best player of the year for the record sixth time.
Ronaldo, after receiving the award, expressed his delight and thanked his teammates for achieving yet another milestone in his illustrious career.
“I will try to speak Italian,” said Ronaldo. “I am proud to be considered the best striker in Italy. I thank my teammates, the players who voted for me. After two years in Italy, I can say it is a very difficult League. I thank everyone for voting for me and hope next year will be the same.”
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments