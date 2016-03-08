Ronaldo nears 700-goal mark for club and country: the 5 players who have done better

Yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 699th goal for club and country for Portugal and the phenomenal attacker is thus extremely close to reaching the 700-goal mark.



It all started off for Sporting, where he scored 3 goals and amazed Sir Alex Ferguson, who gave him a chance at Manchester United. The rest is history, as CR7 went on to score incredible numbers of goals for the Red Devils, Real Madrid and currently for Juventus as well as the Portuguese national team.



The 34-year-old is already ranked amongst the best goalscorers in history and currently sits in 6th place in the historical rankings. Lionel Messi is one place behind him with 672 goals but also much fewer matches (828 compared to Ronaldo's 973).



​Both have achieved staggering numbers, however, as mentioned, there are still 5 players who have done better? All of these featured in the 20th century and are considered absolute legends of the game.



