Buona Domenica Un post condiviso da Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) in data: Ago 19, 2018 at 3:28 PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't stop, never. After playing in his first game for Juve yesterday in the Italian Serie A against Chievo Verona, Ronaldo was at it again today as he trained at the Juve complex. This is what makes Cristiano Ronaldo so good, he never stops training even if he has all the talent in the world. Ronaldo posted a picture on the matter on his Instagram account as you can view so bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.