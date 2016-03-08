Ronaldo never takes a day off and that’s the proof

06 May at 13:14

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo never takes a day off. Even with the season almost over and the title wrapped, the Portuguese star still does not take a day off.
 
Ronaldo posted a picture on his Instagram story with the caption ‘No day off’ while posing topless in a gym after a workout.
 
Despite being 34, his kind of a work ethic dedication could be the key to his athleticism and his performance longevity at the highest level of the game.


 
Ronaldo has scored 21 goals in his first season in Serie A with 3 games left to play.
 

