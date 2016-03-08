Ronaldo not invited to Ramos' wedding: the reason

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has not invited former teammate and star striker Cristiano Ronaldo for his wedding on Friday.



As per AS, the 33-year-old married his fiancée seven years after his engagement in front of the 500 guests which included many current and former players of the Los Blancos. However, Ramos did not invite Ronaldo with whom he played for nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.



It is believed that the relationship between the star defender and the Portugal star striker deteriorated after the latter asked the Madrid hierarchy to let him leave following Los Blancos’ 13th UEFA Champions League triumph in 2018 and it was the reason why he was not invited in the event.



Another noticeable absentee from the event was former Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas who could not attend Ramos’ wedding as his wife Sara Carbonero is undergoing treatment to recover from cancer.



However, Ramos did invite Real President Florentino Perez, former club legends Luis Nazario Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, Fernando Hierro, Raul Gonzalez and former coach Vicente del Bosque to his wedding.