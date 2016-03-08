‘Ronaldo not the best striker I faced’

Inter star Milan Skriniar has spoken with Il Corriere dello Sport about the campaign of the Nerazzurri who have four points in the opening three games: “I am definitely not happy about the results. It’s a pity we dropped five points in the first three games. Despite that I think we took the right path, I saw a good Inter side in the last game.”



RONALDO – “I admit it. At the beginning I didn’t think he’d come to Serie A. It’s going to be positive for Italian football. I played against him with my national team. A friendly played in 2014 before the World Cup. He scored from a corner kick but I don’t think he is the best striker I faced, that’s Mbappé.”



TARGETS – “We want to finish in the top four. I don’t write papers nor I watch tv programs. I don’t like to be influenced and I’ve learned that it’s better to focus on the pitch and think game by game. If we say we are the anti-Juventus people won’t talk about anything else. Anything can happen in football, the season is very long.”

