Ronaldo offers his hotels as hospitals in fight against the Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a very generous person in terms of providing help and support to society and it is no less so with the current Coronavirus emergency around the world. This is why the Juventus superstar has decided to transform his hotels in Portugal into hospitals to help in the fight against the pandemic, as reported by Marca.



Thus, CR7's hotels in Portugal will become hospitals that can be used free of charge. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker will also be the one who pays the doctors and other workers.



"We have to listen to the authorities, protecting our lives is above any interest," said the striker, who is still quarantined in Madeira after his teammate Daniele Rugani was tested positive for the virus earlier this week.