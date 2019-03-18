Ronaldo on Instagram: 'A new project begins' - pics

cristiano ronaldo, juve, esulta, pugno, spalle, 2018/19
18 March at 20:20
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been doing great for Juventus as he has been on fire of late. The ex-Real Madrid legend joined the bianconeri this past summer as he recently returned to Madrid for the launching of his new hair transplant clinic. Here is what he had to say on the matter: 'It is a unique project and we all think that it will be a very successful project'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. 

 

