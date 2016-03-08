Ronaldo on trial tomorrow in Madrid: CR7 asks to avoid the 'public pillory'
21 January at 13:25The trial that sees Cristiano Ronaldo accused of four tax crimes committed during his time at Real Madrid approaches its final chapter, scheduled for tomorrow with the judgment in front of the Provincial Court in Madrid. CR7 will be sentenced to two years imprisonment. However, he will not go to jail, considering he does not have a criminal record and will receive a sanction of 18.8 million euros.
According to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Ronaldo has formally asked the court to allow him to avoid the 'public pillory', i.e. entering from the main entrance of the building, in order to 'guarantee his safety'.
For this reason, the Juventus striker has requested permission to have access to the court structure through the parking lot. Even here one can compare the Portuguese star with his historical rival Lionel Messi. In Spain, they remember how the Barcelona star entered the main staircase of the Palace of Justice, escorted by the security of the Catalan club.
