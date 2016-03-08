Ronaldo praises Inter: 'They are a fantastic team'

24 July at 16:25
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has praised Inter and has hailed them as a 'fantastic team'.

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw in their friendly in the International Champions Cup as Matthijs de Ligt scored an own goal but Cristiano Ronaldo scored a free-kick in the second half. But Juve won the tie 4-3 on penalties.

In an interview after the game, Ronaldo said: "We played well, especially in the second half. I think we deserved to win it. Inter played a good game: it's a fantastic team, with a great coach. It is a pleasure to be here, a great audience that has supported me and Juventus to the full."

