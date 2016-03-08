Ronaldo prepares Real Madrid farewell message
10 July at 15:25Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly preparing a farewell message for the Los Blancos, with a move to Juventus imminent.
Ronaldo is said to be set to move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and with Juventus already in talks with him, he is interested in making to the bianconeri.
Tuttosport say that Ronaldo is already preparing a farewell message, with his Los Blancos rein of the essence.
It is said that the farewell message will be a video, whereas Florentino Perez wants him to announce the exit in a press conference.
Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes are against the idea and it could be a video message.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
