Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly preparing a farewell message for the Los Blancos, with a move to Juventus imminent.Ronaldo is said to be set to move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and with Juventus already in talks with him , he is interested in making to the bianconeri.Tuttosport say that Ronaldo is already preparing a farewell message, with his Los Blancos rein of the essence.It is said that the farewell message will be a video, whereas Florentino Perez wants him to announce the exit in a press conference.Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes are against the idea and it could be a video message.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)