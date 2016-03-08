Ronaldo puts down his first "Ronaldo" performance for Juve

The second of the day’s huge Serie A fixtures saw Juventus host Napoli as last year’s champions took on the side that so nearly dethroned them last season. Under a new head coach in Carlo Ancelotti the visitors were looking to get a positive result in Turin, something that isn't easy to accomplish. In the end, the bianconeri beat Napoli by a 3-1 score line (goals from Mandzukic, Bonucci and Mertens) as Juventus have won all their games in all competitions so far this season. Allegri's team recently defeated the Biancocelesti 2-0 and also prevailed 2-0 against Valencia in the Champions League, despite going down to ten men with the, rather harsh, dismissal of Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half.



Napoli started this game well as they even took the lead thanks to Mertens but things then turned sour for them as Cristiano Ronaldo had his first "Ronaldo" goal for the bianconeri on the season. He was everywhere as he was involved in all three Juve goals.



For more news, visit Calciomercato.com.