Ronaldo rape allegations: Mayorga's lawyer flies to London for 'compromising evidence'
16 January at 10:20In the last couple of weeks speculations and talks of Cristiano Ronaldo's rape allegations have arisen once again, with Jasmine Lennard, the 33-year-old British model mainly famous for his Twitter anti-Muslim outburst during her time in the Big Brother show, claiming that Ronaldo is a psychopath and that the Juventus striker threatened on numerous occasions.
Lennard also added that she has compromising evidence of this and is ready to help the lawyer of Kathryn Mayorga, the American woman who has accused CR7 of having raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.
And thus, Mayorga's attorney Leslie Mark Stovall left to London in these hours to meet with the model and listen to the revelations. This was officially confirmed by the law firm based in Las Vegas, which is ready to fight, first in a civil courtroom to void the non-disclosure agreement between Ronaldo and Mayorga and then possibly in a criminal court.
Larissa Drohobyczer of Stovall & Associates wrote in a brief statement: "After so many requests from the press, I can confirm that Leslie Mark Stovall spoke with Mrs Lennard on the subject of Cristiano Ronaldo. The reason for his trip to London was to meet with the lawyer Jonathan Coad and his client Jasmine Lennard."
