Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly spent $ 1 million to defend himself from rape accusations of former American model Kathryn Mayorga, The Sun reports. La Gazzetta dello Sport also provides further updates about the case. The Italian paper claims Mayorga’s legal staff will provide further evidences of Ronaldo’s alleged sexual assault. The lawyers of the former American girl want to re-analyze new samples of the DNA and want to prove that the previous £375.000 agreement between the girl and Ronaldo is not valid.New details emerge from the agreement between the two parties:Mayorga also claims that since then she could only count on the support of his father, a retired firefighter, and her mother.