Ronaldo reaches a €19m settlement with Spanish tax authorities

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted commiting tax fraud during his time in Spain. Ronaldo was accused of deliberately misleading tax authorities and not declaring income related to image rights. He has, this morning agreed to pay an €18.8m fine, after striking a deal with the prosecutors. The Juventus striker has also received a 23 month suspended prison sentence. The charges relate to unpaid tax between 2011 and 2014, and the regional prosecutor also claimed that Ronaldo had used a company in the Virgin Islands to help to hide his total income from the Spanish authorities, as well as falsely reporting income from real estate sales that lowered his tax rate.Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in July, finalising a €110m deal that would see the Portuguese forward earn around €30m per season for the next four years. Since moving, Ronaldo has established his place as Serie A top scorer, alongside Atalanta's Zapata, and has been instrumental in helping Juventus steamroller through Serie A.

@EddieSwain_